Company Profile

Entegris Inc Billerica, Massachusetts-based company is a leading specialty electronic materials provider for the global microelectronics and other high-tech industries. The company reportable segments include Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). It generates maximum revenue from the Microcontamination Control (MC) segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia of which North America generates maximum revenue.Entegris Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of products and materials used in processing and manufacturing in the semiconductor and other technology industries. The company sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors.