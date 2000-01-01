Enteq Upstream (LSE:NTQ)

UK company
Market Info - NTQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTQ

  • Market Cap£17.680m
  • SymbolLSE:NTQ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B41Q8Q68

Company Profile

Enteq Upstream PLC is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of specialized parts and products for directional drilling. Its drilling products comprise MWD mechanical parts, mud motor parts, float values and fabricated parts.

Latest NTQ news

NTQ Regulatory news

