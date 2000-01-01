Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp is a radio broadcasting company in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 125 radio stations in around 25 markets across the country. The company invests in local talent, news, sports, events, communities and people. The company generates revenue from the sale to advertisers of various services and products, including commercial broadcast time; digital advertising; local events; e-commerce where an advertiser's goods and services are sold through its websites; and integrated digital advertising solutions.