Entergy Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETR)
North American company
Company Info - ETR
- Market Cap$19.348bn
- SymbolNYSE:ETR
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS29364G1031
Company Profile
Entergy is an integrated utility with over 25 gigawatts of power generation capacity. However, it is shrinking its merchant generation business and plans to retire its two remaining operating merchant nuclear units by 2022. Its five regulated integrated utilities generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.Entergy Corp is an energy company. It is engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans.