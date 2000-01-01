Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1808)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1808

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1808

  • Market CapHKD163.220m
  • SymbolSEHK:1808
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3070M1116

Company Profile

Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in providing business software solutions in China and Hong Kong, trading, and investment business and Mobile marketing business.

Latest 1808 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .