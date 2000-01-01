Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1808)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1808
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1808
- Market CapHKD163.220m
- SymbolSEHK:1808
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG3070M1116
Company Profile
Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in providing business software solutions in China and Hong Kong, trading, and investment business and Mobile marketing business.