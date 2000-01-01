Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - E
- Market CapCAD9.710m
- SymbolTSE:E
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCA29373A3038
Company Profile
Enterprise Group Inc is engaged in providing tunneling services and rent heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure. It provides services to the utility, energy and construction industries.