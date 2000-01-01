Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EPD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EPD
- Market Cap$30.945bn
- SymbolNYSE:EPD
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS2937921078
Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.Enterprise Products Partners LP is a limited partnership which is engaged in transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.