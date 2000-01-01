Entertainment One Ltd (LSE:ETO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ETO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETO

  • Market Cap£2.784bn
  • SymbolLSE:ETO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29382B1022

Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd is engaged in the entertainment business. The company finances and distributes multimedia content such as feature films, television series and music. Most of its revenue is derived from Canada.

Latest ETO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ETO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .