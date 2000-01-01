Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:EGLX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EGLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EGLX

  • Market CapCAD96.800m
  • SymbolTSE:EGLX
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29385B1094

Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada's video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo "EGLX". Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.

Latest EGLX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .