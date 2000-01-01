ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENT
- Market CapCAD7.140m
- SymbolTSE:ENT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINCA29384D1069
Company Profile
ENTREC Corp is a Canada based crane and transportation solutions provider company. The group provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining and power generation industries.