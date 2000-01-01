Entrecampos Cuatro Socimi SA (XMAD:YENT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YENT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YENT
- Market Cap€97.770m
- SymbolXMAD:YENT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0131172001
Company Profile
Entrecampos Cuatro Socimi SA is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in managing real estate for lease including homes, offices, shops, hotels and nursing homes.