Company Profile

Envela Corp is in the business of buying and selling jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, bullion, coins, and precious metals. Its brands include Dallas gold and silver exchange and Charleston gold and diamond exchange. The company primarily serves individual consumers, dealers, and institutions throughout the United States. The business operations of the group are organized around two primary types of customers, retail customers, and wholesale customers.DGSE Companies Inc is in the business of buying and selling jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum and palladium as well as collectibles and other valuables.