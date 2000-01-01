Envictus International Holdings Ltd (SGX:BQD)

APAC company
Market Info - BQD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BQD

  • Market CapSGD27.680m
  • SymbolSGX:BQD
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CF4000007

Company Profile

Envictus International Holdings Ltd is a wholesaler of foodstuff and frozen meat. Its segments are Trading and Frozen Food Division, Food Services Division - Texas Chicken, Nutrition Division; and Food Processing Division.

Latest BQD news

