Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1102)

APAC company
Company Info - 1102

  • Market CapHKD253.340m
  • SymbolSEHK:1102
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG315661390

Company Profile

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd is involved in the sale of solar panels, marble products, building material, and electronic components. Its business segments are Properties Investment, Investment holding, and Trading of Building Materials.

