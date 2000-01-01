Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1102)
Market Info - 1102
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1102
- Market CapHKD253.340m
- SymbolSEHK:1102
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG315661390
Company Profile
Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd is involved in the sale of solar panels, marble products, building material, and electronic components. Its business segments are Properties Investment, Investment holding, and Trading of Building Materials.