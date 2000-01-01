EnviroSuite Ltd (ASX:EVS)

APAC company
Market Info - EVS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EVS

  • Market CapAUD90.700m
  • SymbolASX:EVS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EVS3

Company Profile

EnviroSuite Ltd, formerly Pacific Environment Ltd is an environmental consulting and technology company. It offers services such as air dispersion modeling, emissions estimation, greenhouse gas management, and among others.

Latest EVS news

