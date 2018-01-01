Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) Share Price

Company Profile

Enviva Inc is a global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy. It is a producer of sustainable wood pellets, which provide a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels. Enviva owns and operates approx. ten plants in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. Its customers are present in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals.Enviva Partners LP is a producer and supplier of Biomass products. The company procure wood fiber and process it into utility-grade wood pellets. It owns and operates six industrial-scale production plants in the Southeastern United States.