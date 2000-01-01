Company Profile

EnWave Corp is an advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. The REV technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, cannabis, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company has signed over twenty royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up nine distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products.