Company Profile

Enwell Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas company. The company's principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production. It is currently producing gas and condensate from the Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL) and Svyrydivske (SV) fields. Business operations of the company are mainly functioned through Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from gas sales and geographically from Ukraine.Regal Petroleum PLC is an independent oil and gas company. It primarily focuses on gas and condensate field development in Ukraine.