Company Profile

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2019, it reported net proved reserves of 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 818 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.EOG Resources Inc explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in the USA, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, China, Argentina and, from time to time, select other international areas.