E.ON SE (XETRA:EOAN)
European company
- Market Cap€23.675bn
- SymbolXETRA:EOAN
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINDE000ENAG999
Since completion of the transformative deal with RWE in 2019, E.ON has two core businesses: energy networks and retail supply. Its pro forma retail supply serve around 50 million customers primarily in Germany, the U.K., Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden. Its pro forma networks business operates in Germany, Sweden, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.E.ON SE is a part of the energy sector based in Germany. Its business depends on the revenue generated from selling power mainly in the United Kingdom.