EOR Group Ltd (ASX:EOR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EOR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EOR
- Market CapAUD5.830m
- SymbolASX:EOR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EOR0
Company Profile
Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development in the energy resources sector, specifically to complete the proposed acquisition of the Wailawi Oil & Gas Project in Indonesia.