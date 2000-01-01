EOR Group Ltd (ASX:EOR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EOR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EOR

  • Market CapAUD5.830m
  • SymbolASX:EOR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EOR0

Company Profile

Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development in the energy resources sector, specifically to complete the proposed acquisition of the Wailawi Oil & Gas Project in Indonesia.

Latest EOR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .