Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:EOSE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EOSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EOSE
- Market Cap$240.570m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EOSE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS29415C1018
Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs, manufacture and markets battery storage solutions for the electric utility industry. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. Its flagship product Eos Znyth, is a stationary battery energy storage system.