EOS Imaging SA (EURONEXT:EOSI)

European company
  • Market Cap€62.410m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EOSI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011191766

Company Profile

EOS Imaging SA is a France based company engaged in the business activity of developing medical imaging solutions dedicated to osteoarticular conditions and orthopedics.

