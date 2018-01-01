Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd ZC PRF UNDATED GBP 0.01 - ZDP Shares (LSE:ESOZ) Share Price

ESOZ

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd ZC PRF UNDATED GBP 0.01 - ZDP Shares

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Asset Management

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd is an investment company. Its objective is to provide a long-term return on equity for its shareholders by way of investment in a portfolio of private equity assets. The group is engaged in a single business segment which includes financing for growth, buyout and special situations in the United Kingdom. It targets various types of investments such as private investment in public equities, special purpose acquisition companies, and EPE funds. The company also invests in various sectors such as consumer, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, support services, and media industries. Its portfolio of investment includes Luceco plc, Whittard of Chelsea, David Phillips, Pharmacy2U and European Capital Private Debt Fund.EPE Special Opportunities PLC is a private equity investment company. The company along with its subsidiaries arrange income yielding financing for growth, buyout and special situations while holding the investments with a view to exiting at a profit.

LSE:ESOZ

BMG3163K1137

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest ESOZ News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News

ESOZ Regulatory News

Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New