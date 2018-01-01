EPE Special Opportunities Ltd ZC PRF UNDATED GBP 0.01 - ZDP Shares (LSE:ESOZ) Share Price
ESOZ
EPE Special Opportunities Ltd ZC PRF UNDATED GBP 0.01 - ZDP Shares
UK company
Financial Services
Asset Management
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
EPE Special Opportunities Ltd is an investment company. Its objective is to provide a long-term return on equity for its shareholders by way of investment in a portfolio of private equity assets. The group is engaged in a single business segment which includes financing for growth, buyout and special situations in the United Kingdom. It targets various types of investments such as private investment in public equities, special purpose acquisition companies, and EPE funds. The company also invests in various sectors such as consumer, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, support services, and media industries. Its portfolio of investment includes Luceco plc, Whittard of Chelsea, David Phillips, Pharmacy2U and European Capital Private Debt Fund.EPE Special Opportunities PLC is a private equity investment company. The company along with its subsidiaries arrange income yielding financing for growth, buyout and special situations while holding the investments with a view to exiting at a profit.
LSE:ESOZ
BMG3163K1137
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest ESOZ News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News
ESOZ Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New