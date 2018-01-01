EPE Special Opportunities Ltd ZC PRF UNDATED GBP 0.01 - ZDP Shares (LSE:ESOZ) Share Price

Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd is an investment company. Its objective is to provide a long-term return on equity for its shareholders by way of investment in a portfolio of private equity assets. The group is engaged in a single business segment which includes financing for growth, buyout and special situations in the United Kingdom. It targets various types of investments such as private investment in public equities, special purpose acquisition companies, and EPE funds. The company also invests in various sectors such as consumer, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, support services, and media industries. Its portfolio of investment includes Luceco plc, Whittard of Chelsea, David Phillips, Pharmacy2U and European Capital Private Debt Fund.EPE Special Opportunities PLC is a private equity investment company. The company along with its subsidiaries arrange income yielding financing for growth, buyout and special situations while holding the investments with a view to exiting at a profit.