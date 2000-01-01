Epicentre Holdings Ltd (SGX:5MQ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5MQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5MQ

  • Market CapSGD2.870m
  • SymbolSGX:5MQ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W52939285

Company Profile

Epicentre Holdings Ltd is engaged in the retailing of goods under the Apple brand and proprietary brands of electronics consumer products. It also offers salon services.

Latest 5MQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .