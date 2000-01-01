Epigenomics AG (XETRA:ECX)

European company
Market Info - ECX

Company Info - ECX

  • Market Cap€53.110m
  • SymbolXETRA:ECX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A11QW50

Company Profile

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing the proprietary products in vitro diagnostic test for screening, early detection and diagnosis of cancer.

Latest ECX news

