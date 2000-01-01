Epiroc AB Share B (OMX:EPI B)
Company Profile
Epiroc is a global manufacturer of niche equipment and services used by mining and infrastructure customers. The company’s products include hard-rock drilling equipment and excavation technologies for both underground and surface mining, as well as servicing and spare parts. Approximately 66% of group sales are from the aftermarket, which includes services and the sale of spare parts and consumables. Epiroc was spun out of Atlas Copco and listed as a standalone company on the Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2018.Epiroc AB is a provider of solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition and recycling. It also offers equipments, service offerings, related spare parts and consumables.