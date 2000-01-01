Epistar Corp ADR (LSE:EPIS)
Market Info - EPIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EPIS
- Market Cap$901.720m
- SymbolLSE:EPIS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS29428C2052
Company Profile
Epistar Corp manufactures, sells, researches, and develops high brightness light emitting diodes (LED). It offers LED lighting, backlighting and display products. Its products are used for cell phone screen, laptop, automotive applications among others.