Company Profile

Episurf Medical AB is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the repair of the local cartilage damage in human joints. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in Other countries in Europe. The company's first patient-specific product portfolio, the knee portfolio, consists of the existing products Episealer Condyle Solo and Episealer Trochlea Solo, Episealer Femoral Twin, Epiguide MOS, and Epioscopy.