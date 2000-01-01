Episurf Medical AB Class B (OMX:EPIS B)

European company
Market Info - EPIS B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPIS B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:EPIS B
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0003491562

Company Profile

Episurf Medical AB is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the repair of the local cartilage damage in human joints. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in Other countries in Europe. The company's first patient-specific product portfolio, the knee portfolio, consists of the existing products Episealer Condyle Solo and Episealer Trochlea Solo, Episealer Femoral Twin, Epiguide MOS, and Epioscopy.

