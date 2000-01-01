Epizyme Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EPZM)

North American company
Company Info - EPZM

  • Market Cap$1.117bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EPZM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29428V1044

Company Profile

Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing & commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias & PRMT5 inhibitor.Epizyme Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and commercializes novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients.

