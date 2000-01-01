ePlus Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PLUS)
- Market Cap$1.238bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PLUS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS2942681071
ePlus Inc is a holding company. ePlus through its subsidiaries provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services and complete lifecycle management services including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on middle market and large enterprises in North America and the United Kingdom.ePlus Inc is engaged in the sales of information technology hardware, third-party software, professional engineering services, & third-party maintenance contracts & its proprietary software as well as financing of equipment, software & related services.