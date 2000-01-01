ePower Metals Inc (TSX:EPWR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EPWR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EPWR
- Market CapCAD5.120m
- SymbolTSX:EPWR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA29429R1029
Company Profile
ePower Metals Inc is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing interests in mineral projects for exploring metals including cobalt, manganese and copper. The company has interest in Panther Creek Cobalt Project.