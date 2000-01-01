ePRICE SpA (MTA:EPR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EPR
- Market Cap€20.270m
- SymbolMTA:EPR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005084717
Company Profile
ePRICE SpA is an Italian e-commerce operator and digital publisher. The Company is also active in advertising online, through the sale of spaces and vertical content providing content for specific target audience.