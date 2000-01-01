eprint Group Ltd (SEHK:1884)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1884

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1884

  • Market CapHKD162.250m
  • SymbolSEHK:1884
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3085F1019

Company Profile

eprint Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of printing services and solutions on advertisement, bound books and stationeries to a diversified customer base in Hong Kong.

Latest 1884 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .