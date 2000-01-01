Company Profile

Epsilon Healthcare Ltd is a diversified global healthcare and pharmaceuticals company. It owns number of medicinal cannabis assets including the cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere, the Tetra Health clinic, and the Medimar Platform an end to end ecommerce solution for nutraceuticals and cannabis. EPN additionally operates a turn-key cannabis cultivation solutions provider based in Vancouver, Canada.The Hydroponics Co Ltd is a manufacturer and distributor of hydroponics equipment, materials and nutrients; large-scale hydroponic greenhouse design and construction; and provides development and delivery of medicinal cannabis.