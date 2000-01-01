EQ Inc (TSX:EQ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EQ

  • Market CapCAD51.620m
  • SymbolTSX:EQ
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINCA26884V1076

Company Profile

EQ Inc is a provider of digital marketing services. The company uses real-time technology and advanced analytics to improve performance for web, mobile, social and video advertising initiatives.

Latest EQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .