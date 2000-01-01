Company Profile

EQT Corporation is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The firm is dedicated to responsibly developing its asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way the company produces environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy.EQT Corp is a natural gas exploration and production company. It produces natural gas from the proved natural gas, natural gas liquid and crude oil reserves; and also provides gathering, transmission and storage services for the company’s produced gas.