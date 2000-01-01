Company Profile

EQT Corp is a natural gas producer that operates through its subsidiaries: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. Operating out of the Appalachian Basin, EQT Production produces natural gas by using lateral horizontal and completion drilling technologies. By using longer laterals and multiwell pads, the company is able to develop acreage in an economically profitable manner. The company is also able to reduce its environmental footprint by using its multiwell pads in unison with completion techniques. Alongside advanced drilling techniques, the company offers midstream header connectivity to interstate pipelines throughout the eastern United States under EQT Midstream.EQT Corp is a natural gas exploration and production company. It produces natural gas from the proved natural gas, natural gas liquid and crude oil reserves; and also provides gathering, transmission and storage services for the company’s produced gas.