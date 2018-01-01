Equasens (EURONEXT:PHA) Share Price

Company Profile

Pharmagest Interactive provides information technology (IT) solutions for pharmacies and the pharmaceutical industry. The company primarily operates through the Solutions for Pharmacy Division, e-Health Division, Health and Social care facilities Division, and Fintech Division. In addition, the company is engaged in the provision of maintenance services, as well as in the e-business business activity of the group is functioned through the various region of France and it derives revenue from Hardware sales, Software sales and Maintenance services.Pharmagest Interactive Société Anonyme provides information technology (IT) solutions for pharmacies and the pharmaceutical industry in Europe