Market Info - EQX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EQX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:EQX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EQX3
Company Profile
Equatorial Resources Ltd is an iron ore exploration and development company. The company's iron ore projects are located in the Republic of Congo (ROC). The company focuses on advancing its existing mineral resource assets in Africa, as well as searching for opportunities in the resources sector. It operates Badondo Iron Project located in the northwest region of the Republic of Congo.Equatorial Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration activities in Australia, and Republic of Congo.