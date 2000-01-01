Company Profile

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax’s credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders’ credit decisions. In addition, about a third of the firm’s revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. It also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit, and analytical services.