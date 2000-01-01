Company Profile

Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit, and analytical services. About a fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. It also provides database management, fraud detection, marketing, business credit, and analytical services.