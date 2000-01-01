Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)
- Market Cap$62.921bn
- SymbolNYSE:EQNR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- ISINUS29446M1027
Company Profile
Equinor ASA formerly known as, Statoil ASA is an integrated oil and gas company exploring, producing, transporting, and marketing petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It has operations in Norway, North America, Africa, Asia and South America.