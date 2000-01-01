Equipements Audiovisuels &Systemes (EURONEXT:MLEAV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLEAV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLEAV
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLEAV
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0010536185
Company Profile
Equipements Audiovisuels & Systemes specializes in the distribution of audiovisual equipment intended for television and radio broadcast markets, video surveillance and the domestic sector.