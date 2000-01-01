Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company's subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company. The company through its subsidiary serves retail and commercial customers across Canada providing savings solutions and mortgage lending products. It also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand.