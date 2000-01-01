Company Profile

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the US. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research and related services, and Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.