Company Profile

Equitorial Exploration Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the industrial metals and mines business sector. The company's project consists of Little Nahanni Pegmatite Property, Cat Lake Lithium Property and Mag One Products.Equitorial Exploration Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada. The company's project consists of Little Nahanni Pegmatite Property and Tule Valley Lithium Brine Project among others.