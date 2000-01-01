Equity Residential Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EQR)
North American company
Company Info - EQR
- Market Cap$24.182bn
- SymbolNYSE:EQR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINUS29476L1070
Company Profile
Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 304 apartment communities with around 78,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 825 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets in the US.