Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

North American company
Market Info - EQR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EQR

  • Market Cap$21.463bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EQR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29476L1070

Company Profile

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 309 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing five additional properties with 1,045 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets in the US.

