Company Profile

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 309 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing five additional properties with 1,045 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets in the US.