Company Profile

Equus Total Return Inc is a United States-based closed-end management investment company providing financial solutions for privately-owned middle market and small capitalization companies. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current investment income. It focuses to provide long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment. Its investment operations include investment selection, due diligence, structuring investments and providing management assistance and monitoring of investments.Equus Total Return Inc is a business development company providing financing solutions for privately-owned middle market and small capitalization companies.